Pumpkin pies lined a table for the big sale. Sitting left-right, are lodge residents Dorothy Willsey, Gladys Robinson and Arlette Barrette.

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie hosted its annual Pumpkin Pie Sale and Thanksgiving Tea on Oct. 11. About 60 pumpkin pies were made for the sale. Delicious pumpkin pie was also served at the tea.