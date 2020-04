Ferdinand Fortier, of High Prairie, wears a face mask to protect himself and others from the risk and spread of COVID-19.

Communities in the Peace region are looking like ghosts towns as businesses close or reduce hours during the worldwide [COVID-19] pandemic. People are being ordered to stay at home to help protect themselves and reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19.