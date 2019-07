HPE Grade 4 student Peter Koski wears colourful regalia while dancing.

High Prairie Elementary School celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 with several cultural activities. Grade 4 students learned how to build a tipi, speak Cree language words and phrases, traditional drumming and dancing and Metis point art. The day ended with a powwow of traditional dancers and drummers for the entire school, from kindergarten to Grade 6. Tina Isadore was the guest presenter. In previous years, Grade 5 students participated in the special day.