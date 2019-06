Host Chief Dwayne Laboucan of Driftpile First Nation participated in the Grand Entry. He was joined by Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger.

Driftpile First Nation’s most prestigious and important cultural event was another huge success June 14-16 when hundreds of dancers came to the reserve for the Driftpile Powwow. Four spectacular Grand Entries highlighted the powwow, one each on Friday and Sunday, two on Saturday. Powwows are not only held to celebrate culture and friendship, but also to help First Nations people heal. First Nations people wish to share this rich tradition with all cultures.