PICs – Highway upgrades continue as summer rolls along

Traffic over the Little Smoky River on Highway 49 south of Highway 2A is smooth sailing after work was completed June 30.

Road construction in the M.D. of Smoky River south of Falher and in the High Prairie region is wrapping up. Work crews repaved Highway 49 for about 3.6 km between Highway 2A and south of the Little Smoky River in the final week of June. Two major projects are left in the contract. Work crews are scheduled to widen and repave passing and turning lanes at the junction of Highway 2A and Highway 747 in the first week of July, weather permitting. Crews are scheduled to then repave 27.5 km of Highway 2A between Highway 49 and Highway 2. Line painting is scheduled in the next few weeks.