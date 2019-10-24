PICs – Going strong!

The High Prairie Legion hosted the district meeting on Oct. 5. Part of the meeting included the cutting of a cake [top photo] to commemorate the High Prairie Legion’s 90th anniversary. Doing the honours, left-right, are: John Paddon, High Prairie Legion Sgt.-at-Arms; Kevin Holt, Royal Canadian Legion District Commander; George Bennett, High Prairie Legion treasurer; and Don Ebbett, High Prairie Legion president. The Legion also set up a cross [bottom photo] to commemorate the recent passing Oct. 1 of Wendell Ebbett, 71.