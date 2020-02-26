PICs – Fun, fun everywhere!

Three boys show off their glitter art on their arms. Left-right, are Jamal Rouse, 9, Parker Caron, 9, and Jaxin Halverson, 9. High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council staff painted the glitter on children.

Family Day on Feb. 17 featured several activities for all ages, from young families to seniors in High Prairie. Events kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the High Prairie Fire Hall. More than 130 people attended the breakfast that was co-sponsored by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services, High Prairie Fire Department and High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council. Other events included free skating at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, free shinny at the Sports Palace and seniors’ crib at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre.