PICs – Fun, fun, and more fun at midway

Some fairgoers were in a frenzy on the Frenzy in the midway. Rides in the midway were a big hit at the 59th annual High Prairie Elks Professional Rodeo on July 30-31 as West Coast Amusements provided lots of fun and games and food for all ages. Avery Laboucan, 8, of Peace River, tumbles inside a Water Ball in the midway as one way to cool off, roll around and splash around.Genesis Laboucan, 7, of Peerless Lake, left, and Kinsley Cardinal, 6, of Slave Lake, had their ups and down on Peter Paul Dragons.Tyrees Isadore, 9, of Driftpile, left, and his sister Julianna Isadore, 4, go for a ride on the fast-moving Sizzler.Arreia Auger, 2, of Peavine, left, was excited about riding a horse on the carousel with her mother Robyn Auger by her side.Hayden Letendre, 8, of Loon River, left, cuddles a big stuffed toy panda bear she won in the Ring Toss at the midway.Hendrix Baker, 3, of High Prairie, was in the driver's seat of a Hampton tractor in the midway. A farmer in the making?