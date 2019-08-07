PICs – Fun, fun, and more fun at midway

Some fairgoers were in a frenzy on the Frenzy in the midway.

Rides in the midway were a big hit at the 59th annual High Prairie Elks Professional Rodeo on July 30-31 as West Coast Amusements provided lots of fun and games and food for all ages.

  • Avery Laboucan, 8, of Peace River, tumbles inside a Water Ball in the midway as one way to cool off, roll around and splash around.
  • Genesis Laboucan, 7, of Peerless Lake, left, and Kinsley Cardinal, 6, of Slave Lake, had their ups and down on Peter Paul Dragons.
  • Tyrees Isadore, 9, of Driftpile, left, and his sister Julianna Isadore, 4, go for a ride on the fast-moving Sizzler.
  • Arreia Auger, 2, of Peavine, left, was excited about riding a horse on the carousel with her mother Robyn Auger by her side.
  • Hayden Letendre, 8, of Loon River, left, cuddles a big stuffed toy panda bear she won in the Ring Toss at the midway.
  • Hendrix Baker, 3, of High Prairie, was in the driver’s seat of a Hampton tractor in the midway. A farmer in the making?

