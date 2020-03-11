PICs – Forests fair plants seeds for future careers

Students of Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly dress up to promote safety equipment. Standing left-right, are Grade 8 students Sameer Butt, Ephraim Marschner, Chevy Anderson, Marques Anderson and Dylan Dufresne.

Career opportunities in the forest industry were presented to junior high school students at a forestry career fair March 3 in High Prairie. Employers and industry partners presented options in the fair at the Edmo Peyre Hall, organized by Lesser Slave Forest Education Society. Students from High Prairie schools Prairie River Junior High School and St. Andrew’s Catholic School, Gift Lake, and Atikameg, and G.P. Vanier in Donnelly took part. Please see more photos and a story in the March 18 edition of High Prairie South Peace News.