PICs – Filipino community celebrates rich heritage

Several women show their traditional formal Filipino dresses and outfits. Standing, left-right, are Leovina Bolanos, Diane Escano, Pearl Javier, Fely Sait, Winnie Dominguez, Josephine Francisco, Maribel Tabios and Faysa Simogan.

Traditional culture of the Philippines in the High Prairie region was in the spotlight as the Filipino community celebrated Cultura Heritage Night on June 22 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The LuzViMinda Filipino-Canadian – High Prairie organization hosted the Filipino fiesta as part of Filipino Heritage Month in June declared on Oct. 30, 2018 by the Government of Canada. LuzViMinda stands for Luzon Visayas Mindanao [Philippines]. About 300 people attended the event. More than 200 Filipinos live in the High Prairie region and willingly share their culture.

  • Lechon [roast pig] is the highlight of a Filipino fiesta. The dinner buffet featured a variety of traditional dishes. Left-right, are Lyka Ladencia, 5, Norma Dupuis, and Olive Gorospe.
  • Max Simogan, left, sings the Canadian national anthem O Canada, before Veronica Mandocdoc, right, sings the Filipino national anthem Lupang Hinirang in the native Filipino language.
  • A community dance is performed by the Cordillera Dancers from the St. Matthias Anglican Church in Edmonton. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Rev. Johnny Pooten, Rev. Leon Cadsap of St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie and Jonathan Kidwesen. In the back row, left-right, are Lolita Ano, June Gomgom-O and Prudence Casiben. The dance is traditionally done to celebrate the harvest season.
  • Nilda Dube performs a Pandango sa ilaw [Dance of Light], which also features grace and balance. She also performed this dance at the High Prairie Municipal Library a few years ago.
  • Several men wear traditional Filipino formal dress shirts. Standing left-right, are Van Bulosan, LuzViMinda president Winston Pichay, Adrien Dominguez and Jerome Javier.
  • Sebastian Cayanong, 5, becomes a music star for the night as he sings Buwan [Moon] in the Filipino language accompanied with audio.
  • Zhoii Francisco dazzles the audience at the Edmo Peyre Hall while performing Janggay, a Muslim metal finger dance.

