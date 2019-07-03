PICs – Filipino community celebrates rich heritage

Several women show their traditional formal Filipino dresses and outfits. Standing, left-right, are Leovina Bolanos, Diane Escano, Pearl Javier, Fely Sait, Winnie Dominguez, Josephine Francisco, Maribel Tabios and Faysa Simogan.

Traditional culture of the Philippines in the High Prairie region was in the spotlight as the Filipino community celebrated Cultura Heritage Night on June 22 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The LuzViMinda Filipino-Canadian – High Prairie organization hosted the Filipino fiesta as part of Filipino Heritage Month in June declared on Oct. 30, 2018 by the Government of Canada. LuzViMinda stands for Luzon Visayas Mindanao [Philippines]. About 300 people attended the event. More than 200 Filipinos live in the High Prairie region and willingly share their culture.