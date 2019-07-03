PICs – Evening of fun enjoyed by all

A bit slippery! Georjenn Laboucan, 9, of Peace River, found the water balloon toss a bit tricky.

An announced crowd of 149 attended the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Enilda June 21. However, many more attended as the evening celebration proceeded making the count well above 200 by night’s end. The event was held at the Eagle’s Nest Complex after nearly five years of closure. The centre’s board chair, Ryk David Badger, announced the hall was open to rent and capable of holding many events. Events ran from 5-9 p.m. with free stew and/or soup and bannock provided with bingo following. Plenty of activities kept children and adults busy including a bean bag toss, moose calling contest, jigging contest, balloon toss, glitter tattoos, and door prizes. The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council helped provide games for children. The Lakeside Country Band provided live music.