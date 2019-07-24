PICs – Entertainers delight seniors at Pleasantview

Luella Wood delighted seniors with several songs on the keyboard. Wood is one of High Prairie’s piano teachers.

Pleasantview Lodge held its annual garden party July 17 on the south lawn. Well over 100 people enjoyed dancing from High Prairie Zirka [Ukrainian], and High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society members, as well as Aboriginal dancer Erin Thunder, in her jingle dress. Music and singing were provided by Lorrel Johnson and Luella Wood while Cheryl Marx provided humour during a short opening address. Seniors from Red Willow Lodge in Valleyview were also transported to enjoy the afternoon. A lunch with refreshments concluded a perfect afternoon. Next major event at the lodge is the annual barbecue and music jamboree Aug. 9 beginning at noon.

  • High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society dancer Carley Cox shows the dexterity and fitness needed for her solo dance.
  • Lorrel Johnson plays at many community events. She was more than willing to step forward to play at Pleasantview.
  • Erin Thunder brought an Aboriginal flavour to the garden party by dancing in full regalia – a stunning jingle dress. She also performed at last year’s garden party and has danced for six years.
  • High Prairie Zirka dancer Hope Keshen, left, brought along two of her students to the garden party. Following her are Saydee Forseille, 6, and Serenity Forseille, 7.
  • The program began with High Prairie’s Cheryl Marx sharing a few stories. A joke about exercise and leotards had everyone chuckling.
  • Sister Carley Cox gets lifted by her sister, Kelly Cox, during a duet. Both are Repertoire Dance Society members.
  • Pleasantview Lodge resident Louisa Rich was one of many seniors dressed very appropriately for the garden party.

