PICs – Entertainers delight seniors at Pleasantview

Luella Wood delighted seniors with several songs on the keyboard. Wood is one of High Prairie’s piano teachers.

Pleasantview Lodge held its annual garden party July 17 on the south lawn. Well over 100 people enjoyed dancing from High Prairie Zirka [Ukrainian], and High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society members, as well as Aboriginal dancer Erin Thunder, in her jingle dress. Music and singing were provided by Lorrel Johnson and Luella Wood while Cheryl Marx provided humour during a short opening address. Seniors from Red Willow Lodge in Valleyview were also transported to enjoy the afternoon. A lunch with refreshments concluded a perfect afternoon. Next major event at the lodge is the annual barbecue and music jamboree Aug. 9 beginning at noon.