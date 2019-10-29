PICs – Dazzling quilts fill gym at St. Andrew’s School

A stuffed tiger was one of the bid items at the 10 for $5 table – always a popular activity for visitors.

A steady stream of patrons attended the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s 24th annual show and sale Oct. 19-20. Hundreds attended the two-day show at St. Andrew’s School and enjoyed well over 150 large quilts, lap quilts, bed quilts and wall hangings on display. The colour and imagination on display by the quilters was impressive; many used animals in their quilts this year in many forms. This year’s theme, Star-Crossed Quilters, was encouraged in the entries but quilters were not bound to adhere to the theme. Vendors were kept busy chatting with quilters and selling products. Allie Thompson, of High Prairie, won the annual raffle and the queen-sized quilt valued at about $500. Doreen Willier, of Sucker Creek, won the second prize, and Gerry Williscroft, of High Prairie, won the third place prize. Proceeds from the raffle support guild projects, which is making quilts for patients undergoing cancer treatments. In addition to seeing the quilts, people attending could bid on silent auction items, or enter any of the draws in the 10 for $5 table.