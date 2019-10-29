PICs – Dazzling quilts fill gym at St. Andrew’s School

· by · 0
A stuffed tiger was one of the bid items at the 10 for $5 table – always a popular activity for visitors.

A steady stream of patrons attended the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s 24th annual show and sale Oct. 19-20. Hundreds attended the two-day show at St. Andrew’s School and enjoyed well over 150 large quilts, lap quilts, bed quilts and wall hangings on display. The colour and imagination on display by the quilters was impressive; many used animals in their quilts this year in many forms. This year’s theme, Star-Crossed Quilters, was encouraged in the entries but quilters were not bound to adhere to the theme. Vendors were kept busy chatting with quilters and selling products. Allie Thompson, of High Prairie, won the annual raffle and the queen-sized quilt valued at about $500. Doreen Willier, of Sucker Creek, won the second prize, and Gerry Williscroft, of High Prairie, won the third place prize. Proceeds from the raffle support guild projects, which is making quilts for patients undergoing cancer treatments. In addition to seeing the quilts, people attending could bid on silent auction items, or enter any of the draws in the 10 for $5 table.

  • Place mats of colourful leaves were made by Sophie Bioisson, and designed by Judy Niemeyer Quilting.
  • Gayla Payne created Dinner Plate Dahlia – yes, she is a busy lady making quilts! She liked the way the colours worked out in the end.
  • Gayla Payne created Glacier Star, a paper pieced pattern from Judy Neimeyer. The contrast in colours bring the design to the forefront.
  • Sharon Kryvenchuk created a 36 x 45-inch quilt called Nativity. She discovered the panel while at a quilt store in Victoria.
  • Marla Willier’s Wolfie couch quilt was created by accident. Willier found the fabric while on holidays last summer.
  • This very “foxy” quilt was the creation of Carol Morgan. Called Fancy Fox, it was made for Morgan’s daughter, who loves foxes.
  • A perfect quilt for all the Harry Potter fans out there! Barb Adams made the quilt, designed by Sew Fresh Quilts.
  • A dazzling tiger wall hanging was made by Gayla Payne. The tigers seem to jump off the beautiful quilt at you!
  • Eeyore was one of many items at the silent auction table. What a lovable character!
  • This 17 x 24-inch quilt called Practice was made by Gayla Payne. An owl is used to send a message.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment