Food was delicious at the county barbecue. Left-right, are Edward L’Hirondelle, Val. St. Cyr and Sherry Phipps. Each year, many people attend the barbecue, traditionally served by the councillors. Wall of Fame ceremonies are also part of the day’s events.

Big Lakes County hosted its annual barbecue June 20 at the administration and operations centre. Rain or shine, the event has been held for well over a decade to allow the county to thank its residents, and give them a chance to mingle with councillors in a relaxed setting. An estimated 440 people attended the annual event.