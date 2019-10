Kinuso Capt. Anthony “Bumpy” Churchill, left, and firefighter Kane Mackey were kept busy barbecuing hamburgers and hotdogs at the open house.

Big Lakes County Fire Service hosted an open house and barbecue Oct 10 at Kinuso fire hall to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12. Several trucks and equipment were on display and Sparky the Fire Dog made a special visit. Crew and trucks from Faust and Joussard fire districts also attended.