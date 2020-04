Town of High Prairie development clerk Marion Glodde and CAO Brian Martinson work out a few bugs before the start of the meeting. Glodde served as recording secretary for the meeting.

High Prairie town council held its first virtual meeting March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Councillor Judy Stenhouse was in chambers along with administration while the other six members of council were hooked up electronically. For a first-time meeting, it went quite smoothly with only a few minor bugs occurring during the meeting.