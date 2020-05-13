PICs – Caught your eye!

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie held its art contest from April 27 to May 4. PRJH’s Wellness staff were amazed at the number of entries received and marveled at their creativity and talent. The two works show above and below are by Grade 9 student Taryn Barnes-Roberts, done in pencil and pencil/ crayon. Wellness staff hold a contest each week for PRJH students. The winner gets a gift card and is randomly chosen from all the participants. The winner of the art contest draw was Kaylin Montgomery-Cardinal.