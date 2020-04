The Town of High Prairie has closed Jaycee Park indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs at the entrance of the park tell everyone to keep out. The virus can potentially spread on any surface people touch.

You virtually can’t go anywhere without seeing a warning sign of the COVID-19 pandemic – and for good reason! Federal, provincial and municipal governments, as well as businesses, are taking every precaution available to stop the spread of the disease and advises everyone to keep safe.