Victory Church volunteers cook at the breakfast. Left-right, are Ruby Parke, Len Parke, Yvonne Bebeau, Trevor Stout and Blain Bebeau.

High Prairie Victory Life Church hosted its second annual rodeo community pancake breakfast July 30 before the parade for the 59th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. About 200 people were served and $640 was collected and donated for High Prairie Elks. Last year, about 150 people were served and $992.35 was donated to the Elks.