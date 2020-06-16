PICs – Beautification adds some colour to HP

Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long, left, and Destiny McVey plant at MacIntyre Park.

The High Prairie Community Beautification held its annual Dlugosz Dig June 11, and planted flowers in the flower boxes on each end of High Prairie. The Dlugosz Dig was spearheaded by member Trish Long years ago, in memory of Mary Dlugosz, who cared for the flowers at MacIntyre Park for many years. In the past, elementary school students helped plant, but this year, due to the pandemic, Town of High Prairie public works staff assisted. Michael Long and John Folkins also volunteered. The flowers at MacIntyre Park was purchased at Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses, while the flowers at each end of town were purchased at Flower Frenzy.

  • Town of High Prairie public works staff helped plant flowers during the Dlugosz Dig. Left-right are Janelle Carlson, Sharlie Zabolotniuk and Destiny McVey.
  • The Gomes family helped plant flowers in the beds at the east end of town by Deep Creek. Left-right are Jared Gomes, Callista Gomes and Cori Burgar, an original memebr of the revived organization 11 years ago. Also helping was Tony Gomes,
  • Trish Long meticulously examines a flower before planting at MacIntyre Park. She was the founder of the Dlugosz Dig.

