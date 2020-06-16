PICs – Beautification adds some colour to HP

Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long, left, and Destiny McVey plant at MacIntyre Park.

The High Prairie Community Beautification held its annual Dlugosz Dig June 11, and planted flowers in the flower boxes on each end of High Prairie. The Dlugosz Dig was spearheaded by member Trish Long years ago, in memory of Mary Dlugosz, who cared for the flowers at MacIntyre Park for many years. In the past, elementary school students helped plant, but this year, due to the pandemic, Town of High Prairie public works staff assisted. Michael Long and John Folkins also volunteered. The flowers at MacIntyre Park was purchased at Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses, while the flowers at each end of town were purchased at Flower Frenzy.