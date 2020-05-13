PICs – Art still alive at Pratt

· by · 0
Nakesha Lamouche, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, worked tirelessly, using a grid, with pencil to portray her subject and the surroundings.

Art from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School shows the talent of the teens. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually displayed at the E.W. Pratt School Art Gallery, although schools are now closed during the lockdown. All of the work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives. Assignments are relevant to the environment of the students.

  • Jordan Elko, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, uses lead and coloured pencils to create the illusion of transparency in her awesome depiction of a pair of running shoes.
  • Paris Cunningham, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, combines coloured pencil and ink pen to demonstrate how patterns can be used to create an original flower.
  • Bjork Vink Halldorson, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, used coloured pencil to create a dreamy monochromatic landscape.
  • Danelle Gacuya, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, worked with pencil and made a grid to get the proportions of her sleek horse just right.
  • Misty Anderson, an Art 20 student in Grade 10 at Pratt, shows off her impeccable pen and ink drawing skills, expressing space and movement through pattern.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment