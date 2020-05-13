PICs – Art still alive at Pratt

Nakesha Lamouche, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, worked tirelessly, using a grid, with pencil to portray her subject and the surroundings.

Art from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School shows the talent of the teens. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually displayed at the E.W. Pratt School Art Gallery, although schools are now closed during the lockdown. All of the work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives. Assignments are relevant to the environment of the students.