PICs – Area schools celebrate Orange Shirt Day October 9, 2019 The Every Child Matters Board was created by Vanna Cunningham. Above is High Prairie Elementary Grade 5 Class. In front, left-right, are Brock Badger, Kolton Willier-Ferguson, Marley Giroux, Rebekah Strebchuk, and Brooklyn Williams, In the middle row, left-right, are Sheldon Grandjambe, Karina Munoz, Gavin Dumont, Gabby Prince, Alison Siefries, Kaitlyn Senkoe, Denaya Willier, and Jarett Hicks. In the back row, left-right, are Karma Badger, Zayden Salai-Cloutier, Cassie Caouette, Hayden Douglas, Gage MaNabb, Lucas Anderson, Ethan Barton, Emmi Rayner, and Faith Bruneau.Students in Stephanie Dube's Grade 1 class at High Prairie St. Andrew's School show their support. In the front row, left-right, are Kieran Hewko-Degner, Finley Harkness, Gavin Taylor, Jonah Hesse, and Stacey Jakata. In the middle row, left-right, are Rylea Willier-Kerekanich, Kingston Bell, Dominic Courtoreille, Arhyanne Nalo, Sadie Cox, Braxdyn Brust, and teacher Stephanie Dube. In the back row, left-right, are D.J. Auger, Dominic Lawson, Claire Lasher, Karissa Calliou, Conor Tompson and Zerra Auger.Students in Karen-Lee Backs' High Prairie St. Andrew's School Grade 2 class donned orange in support. In the front row, left-right, are Michelle Osa-Izeko, Lexie Tiffin, Madykx L'Hirondelle, Keisha Sutherland, Noah Meunier and Paige Gordon. In the back row, left-right, are educational assistant Wanda Laboucan, Jack Strebchuk, Breton Isadore-Dunphy, Ryder McIntyre, Reece Willier and teacher Karen-Lee Backs.St. Andrew's upper elementary school students also wore orange shirts including Fran Caudron's Grade 5 class. In the front row, left-right, are Ashley Jakata, MacKenna Tallman and Jemma Hesse. In the middle is teacher Fran Caudron. In the back row, left-right, are Cory Calliou, Christian Anderson, Xander Willier, Riley Chalifoux, Brooklyn McIntyre, Kalyn Lewis and Trenton Wait-Radstaak.Joussard School students pose in the foyer by the teepee during Orange Shirt Day Sept. 30.