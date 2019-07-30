PICs – Another fun day at an Alberta park!

That is one big paw print! Colin Dostie, 10, of Calahoo, holds a cast of a grizzly bear’s paw.

Plenty of activities which educated and provided fun were part of Parks Day activities at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. The day is held each year to celebrate everything that Alberta’s parks have to offer. In addition to activities such as the fish pond, Creatures of the Night craft, ball toss game and more, displays taught participants – especially youth – what animals and creatures lived in parks. A display also warned park goers of the danger of Zebra mussels and encouraged everyone to try and find them on a toy boat. Another display also warned everyone of the danger of bears. Parks staff and volunteers also served hotdogs, hamburgers, and drinks. Parks Day cakes were provided courtesy of The Honda Shop in High Prairie.