How wet did it get? The photo gives an idea of the strength of the downpour on Sunday, during the performance of Kelowna, B.C.’s Mountain Sound.

Dozens of bands, workshops, keep thousands of people attending entertained

The North Country Fair’s unusual [maybe even unique] celebration of music, summer solstice and general weirdness took place in the Driftpile River valley on the June 22 weekend. As usual, it was very well-attended, colourful, full of fun and even had some good weather between rain showers. Here are some of the photos taken on the last day of the festival.