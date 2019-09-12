PIC – Wishing many more

A long-time High Prairie resident, Katherine Strebchuk, recently celebrated her 94th birthday Sept. 5 at a small birthday celebration at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. Katherine and her husband, William [now deceased], were part of the Ukrainian settlers to homestead in the Gilwood area back in the early 1940s. Katherine worked right alongside of her husband farming until they sold their farm in 1975. They then built a house in town and continued to enjoy gardening and their children and grandchildren. “Baba” is still well-known for her exceptional holubtsi and perohy. For years, she lovingly prepared festival or celebration meals for her local family until moving into the lodge. Her love of healthy living and good food rubbed off on all her children.