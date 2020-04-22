PIC – What! Me worry!

Britney Supernault, of the High Prairie area, watches the guards at the Tower of London before public places and events were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supernault has made a temporary home in England during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was on her way to Norway for Bible school when the pandemic was announced March 11. “I am staying with friends in Liverpool for the time being, which is a huge blessing that they would take me in,” says Supernault, of East Prairie Metis Settlement. “To put it short and bittersweet, I am not able to attend the Bible school until September 2020.”