PIC – Welcome aboard!

The High Prairie & District Museum is excited to welcome Lauren Lepp as a new permanent full time employee as executive assistant. Lepp started her new job July 8 and comes to the museum with a background in art having graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Art from the Alberta College of Art. In Calgary, she gained experience working in both artist run and commercial galleries. In her spare time, Lepp currently works on illustrations in her home studio, enjoys cooking, and dancing with her cat around the house [when he tolerates it]. The museum anticipates collaborating with Lepp on many new creative projects. Welcome to the community! Above, she poses with some carvings for sale in the museum’s gift shop.