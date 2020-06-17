PIC – Welcome aboard!

Rita Maure accepted the job as the Town of High Prairie’s chief financial officer [treasurer] on June 4 and is leaving the Village of Donnelly as its CAO. She started as an administrative assistant in 2008 and advanced to the CAO position in June 2016. “After four years of being a CAO, I realized I prefer numbers,” she says. “That’s where I want to be.” Working for a small municipality, Maure filled many roles during her tenure at Donnelly. Previously, she was also the secretary-treasurer for Catholic schools in the region.