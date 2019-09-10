PIC – We thank you!

In the July 24 edition of South Peace News, we asked our readers to help identify a graduate of the 1987 Trout lake Grade 12 class not identified in the photo. We received not one but two calls. Below is the corrected text. It was just over 32 years ago on June 13, 1987 when Trout Lake graduated the first students at its Grade 12 school program at Kateri School. The six students were part of Northland School Division’s Small High School program, delivered by Kateri School, the Community Vocational Centre in Slave Lake, and Alberta Correspondence School. Left-right are Northland Trout Lake trustee Father Paul Hernou, Doreen Gladue, Wanda Laboucan, Linda Laboucan, Holly Osgood, Rodney Gullion, CVC teacher Ruth Hunter, and high school teacher Brian Gizzie. Missing is Sophie Sinclair.