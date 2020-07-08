PIC – We didn’t know!

In last week’s South Peace News a story was published about the possibility of the Town of High Prairie joining the Northwest Alberta Electric Vehicle Charging Network. During discussion at the meeting June 23, council questioned whether there was a place in town to charge vehicles, and whether any of the dealerships sold electric cars. Turns out there is a place to charge vehicles! Peavey Mart has a charging station located right under their sign to the south of the building. It is the only business in town to provide the service.