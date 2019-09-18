PIC – ‘Victory’ for church

High Prairie Victory Life Church burned its mortgage on its property on 52 Avenue during a special service Sept. 8. Pastor Luc Portelance did the honours, burning the papers for the mortgage. About 100 people attended the celebration. The congregation has been meeting in the building since December 2012 and purchased the property in July 2013. Portelance has been the pastor for the past seven years of the church that started in 2011. A new sanctuary on the west side of the building was completed and opened in 2014.