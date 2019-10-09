PIC – Turning the tables!

It is a long-standing tradition that students give apples to teachers. However, on Oct. 5 four E.W. Pratt High School teachers – all members of the Alberta Teachers’ Association – turned the table. Oct. 5 was World Teachers Day. Teachers were at Freson Bros to hand out apples to thank the community for their support. Teachers also handed out cards so people could share a thank you to teachers they appreciate. The event was sponsored by the Alberta Teachers Association. In front are High Prairie Elementary School students Alison Cox [Grade 3] and Katelyn Cox [Grade 5]. In back, left-right, are teachers Troy Runzer, Jennifer Norgaard, Jocelyn Runzer and Natasha Martens. The tradition of giving an apple to a teacher started in the 1700s before governments around the world paid for the education of its people. Poor families in Denmark and Sweden gave teachers baskets of apples and potatoes as payment for teaching their children.