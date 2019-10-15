PIC – This was no accident!

Disputes on Facebook regarding whether or not damage to the bench at The Q Skate Plaza in mid-September is no longer in doubt. Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom reported at council’s Oct. 8 meeting the incident was caught on video at around 3:30 a.m. However, because it was dark outside, faces were not seen. “Five were involved,” said Bloom, adding it will be difficult to identify, catch and prosecute the vandals, who pulled on the bench hard enough to yank the bolts out of the cement.