PIC – Thank you, thank you, thank you!

During the COVID-19 pandemic local volunteers in High Prairie joined a province-wide initiative sewing scrub bags for healthcare workers. Before scrub bags many workers were bagging their worn scrubs in plastic bags or reusable bags that were difficult to clean. The idea of the scrub bag allows staff to transport their scrubs in the scrub bag and close the drawstring. The scrub bags are able to be washed with the scrubs, this allows minimal interaction and reduces the risk of spreading unwanted germs. Jennifer Woodcock, owner of The Pin Cushion Boutique, spearheaded the program with the help of a monetary donation from the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary, sheets from an Alberta Company Sweet Sheets, as well as string from POPS Home Hardware. Local ladies sewed over 500 bags for the staff at the High Prairie Health Complex and J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre. They included: Helen Carrier, Heather Cisaroski, Jean Ostermeier, Tammy Melnyk, Lynn Williams, Nancy Lake, Patty Gullion, Jennifer Woodcock, Irene Svecla, Marilyn Emter, Brayley Emter, Carol Morgan, Clare McDonald, Barb Adams, Trudy Quartly, and Wendy Smith, of Grande Prairie. In the photo, Alberta Health Services employees hold the bags. Left-right are Lisa Rose, Jan Robinson and Nichole Trimble.