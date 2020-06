There are many happy faces on young children as parks begin to reopen around the province during the COVID-19 pandemic. Left-right: Emily Fleming, 6, and Samantha James, 5, enjoy the swings at High Prairie’s Civic Park May 28. If you think the children are happy, imagine how elated the parents are to get out of the house and let the children enjoy the great outdoors and, shall we say, blow off some of that excess energy!