PIC – Springtime smoke

Firefighters are burning areas of dry grass in and around many communities in the Slave Lake Forest Area and Peace River Forest Area over the next several weeks. “Burns are conducted by trained firefighters and under specific conditions to ensure they are controlled and to minimize smoke,” Slave Lake Forest Area wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist says in an e-mail April 23. The Slave Lake Forest Area includes areas around Slave Lake, Big Lakes County and High Prairie west to Winagami Lake, she says. Peace River Forest Area includes land around the M.D. of Smoky River, Falher and Peace River. ”Spring grass burning lessens the risk of human–caused fires and helps protect homes and communities from future wildfires,” Lovequist says. “Crews are burning dead dry grass to decrease the fire danger.”