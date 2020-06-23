PIC – Slow down. . . but not until fall!

Signs went up in High Prairie around June 11 to remind motorists that school zones will be extended to a full day 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when students are in school this coming fall. The High Prairie and Area Traffic Safety Coalition initiated the change to all-day school zones that is supported by High Prairie School Division. The coalition says it’s easier for motorists to remember, rather than having school zones in effect for shorter periods during a school day. Signs were put up by the Town on behalf of the TSC, says Harry Davis, HPSD director of transportation, who chairs the coalition. “Signs were installed now to make the community and stakeholders aware well in advance of the change,” Davis says.