Liz Fraser, left, sings with Cliff Nafziger, who plays his guitar.

Another Christian Community Gospel Sing was held Sept. 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie. The sing has traditionally been held the fifth Sunday of a month. The next Gospel Sing has not been confirmed. However, the next fifth Sunday of a month is Dec. 29. Last year, a Gospel Sing was held on a fifth Sunday in December. At that time, the service was also a time to celebrate the past year and pray for 2019.