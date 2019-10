Girl Guides were out selling their delicious Girl Guide cookies Oct. 19 in High Prairie in front of the High Prairie Museum. Kinuso Girl Guide Sharlee Samuelson, left, and Kinuso Girl Guides leader Nicole Samuelson show off the attractive signs that lured man people into purchasing the cookies. The Guides will be back at the same location Nov. 2 from 12:30-4 p.m. Unfortunately, only the mint cookies are available for sale.