Our friend is one of many ghoulish creatures at the Marigold Enterprises Haunted House at 4932 – 51 Avenue. Marigold opened the Haunted House Oct. 16, it ends Oct. 30 Entry is $5 to enjoy spooky thrills. It is open form 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29-30. South Peace News reminds all motorists to be careful Halloween night while trick-or-treaters are running around town.