PIC – Pratt men ‘Charge’ on

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers high school senior men’s basketball team hosted Valleyview Hillside Cougars in High Prairie on Feb. 25 in an exhibition game. Above, Charger player Andres Scarborough drives to the hoop between two Cougars. Pratt men beat Hillside 100-61. Kieran Larson and Dave Espina each scored 16 points. Scarborough and Logan Krupa each added 14. The Lady Chargers fell to Hillside 54-43. Ella Deering scored 10 points to lead the way. The Charger men finished fourth in the Northern Exposure Hoop Classic tournament Feb. 21-22 in La Crete.