PIC – Popular event postponed

Organizers regret to announce the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show scheduled for April 18-19 is postponed due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association, says they are tentatively looking at the June 13-14 weekend. The show, held at the Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, and High Prairie Curling Club, attracts thousands. “It’s probably the second biggest gun and outdoor recreation show in the province behind Calgary,” says Basarab. This year is the 19th edition of the event. In the photo, Glamour and Gear was one of the High Prairie gun dealers in the 2019 show. Standing left-right, are Shannon Greff, of Grimshaw, Robin Sabo, of High Prairie, and store owner Tracy Sherkawi.