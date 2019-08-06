PIC – NLC moving upward

The first core walls on the new Northern Lakes College consolidated campus in High Prairie went up in July. Work continues on schedule, NLC states in an update for the project led by contractor Clark Builders. The foundation is scheduled to be completed by September, superintendent Patrick Corrigan says. Concrete exterior walls will start going up in September. Geothermal testing was complete with favorable results, NLC states. Work on geothermal boreholes started. Grade beam, pile cap, and elevator pit formwork are complete with concrete. Construction for the project is about 7 per cent complete. Above, work on the foundation of the new High Prairie campus of Northern Lakes College continues. Crews construct the concrete core walls for stairwells and elevators.