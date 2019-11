Rupertsland Institute in High Prairie hosted an open house Nov. 14 to celebrate Metis Week, Nov. 10-16 sponsored by the Metis Nation of Alberta. Standing, left-right, are Rupertsland employment counsellor Jolene Mearon, John BigCharles of High Prairie, Shiloh Bellhumer of Enilda, and Rupertsland job coach Aiyanna Mitchell. The event is held to commemorate outstanding contributions of Metis people to Canada. Metis events were held in other communities across Alberta.