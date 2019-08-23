PIC – Mathews riding high on new Honda

Lawrence Mathews of Joussard sits on his new Honda Pioneer 700 P4 side-by-side he won in the 2019 High Prairie Elks Pick-Your-ATV Raffle at the Elks Pro Rodeo. Beside him are the Honda Shop owner Jacob Donahue and Elks Rodeo raffle chairman Greg Smith. “I was surprised and happy to win it”, says Mathews, who picked up his prize on Aug. 8. He won the utility vehicle (UTV) on just one ticket. “I was sitting in the bleachers and heard my named called and immediately I took off to claim my prize,” Mathews says. He plans to take his new off-highway vehicle on the road. “I’ll show it off in town and in Joussard, too,” Mathews says. “I’ve owned a quad, but not a side-by-side before.” Martin Deerline and Revolution Ford also participated in the raffle. Tony Cifranic won second price of $500 and Tonya Halcrow won third prize of $250. Charles Anderson won the 50-50 prize and Petra Cowell won the pony donated by Vic Abel.