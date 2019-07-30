PIC – Making a splash! July 30, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Parker Caron gasps for air during the Boy’s 7-8 50-metre freestyle race at the High Prairie Dolphins Swim Meet July 20. Caron won the race in a time of 57.39 seconds. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Regals may have new dance partner in 2019-20 Dolphins win 35 individual races, 16 relay races at annual meet PICs – Youth learn traditional skills HP Golf Notebook – August is tournament season at the golf course