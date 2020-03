Rudy Lubeseder, left, accepts a gift as Honourary Ukrainian of the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie at Zabava Feb. 29. Presenting the gift is president Leigh Blackhurst, right. The young girl behind is Isla Marx, a pre-kindergarten dancer. Lubeseder was presented a photo of the dancers surrounding him that was taken after they performed Feb. 19 at High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge where he resides. Heather Cisaroski was honored as Honourary Baba for the event.