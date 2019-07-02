PIC – Let the games begin!

Football players on the High Prairie Outlaws bantam team and High Prairie Renegades high school team scrimmaged at E.W. Pratt High School to promote the sport on June 13. Some of the fans included Grade 6 students from High Prairie Elementary School. Left-right, are Renegade players Ethan Haussler and Angel Chalifoux, Neriah Auger, Renegade player Ocean Anderson, Kasha Ferguson, Outlaw players Cameron Patenaude and Brody Kit, Dreaden Richards and Tristin Peacock. A similar scrimmage was held at St. Andrew’s School the week before.