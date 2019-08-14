PIC – Just ducky! August 14, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 The weather was wet and ducky at the 26th annual Penny Carnival at the High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 8. Left-right, are Tyra Shantz, 8, Boston Cunning- ham, 4, and Marley Cunningham, 7. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Block Party promotes local services Taste of High Prairie promotes local food PICs – Toe-tappin’ time at Pleasantview Lodge Piggy banks get a reprieve! Penny Carnival is free!