PIC – Hoops for health

Junior and senior high boy’s basketball teams from Slave Lake St. Francis of Assissi Catholic School and High Prairie St. Andrew’s Catholic School hold up signs to support mental health. St. Francis hosted two basketball games on Jan. 29. In the intermission, it showed a video the St. Francis students and staff made for Bell Let’s Talk. Let’s Talk is an annual Canadian mental health initiative. Students from both St. Francis and guest St. Andrew’s also made signs with messages about mental health. Across Canada, Bell Let’s Talk Day had 154,078,650 interactions which generated $7,719,371.25 in donations. It was the biggest day in its 10-year history.